BFI names 23-member team for Asian Youth Games; training camp gets underway at NIS Patiala

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Thursday announced the 23-member squad for the Asian Youth Games 2025 in Bahrain, with training camp now underway at NS NIS Patiala from September 23 to October 20.

The team was selected based on performances at the 6th U-17 Junior Boys & Girls National Boxing Championship 2025, where gold medallists earned direct entry into the squad, and silver medallists were named as reserves in their respective categories.

Among the selected athletes are standout performers from the Asian U-17 Championships held in July 2025, where India clinched 43 medals and finished second overall. This achievement served as a reminder of India's growing strength in youth boxing, challenging traditional powerhouses in the sport.

The 14-member squad, comprising 7 boys and 7 girls, is backed by six coaches, two physiotherapists, and a doctor, ensuring a strong support structure for the athletes. Among them are gold medallists Dhruv Kharb, Udham Singh Raghav, Khushi Chand, Ahaana Sharma, and Chandrika Bhoreshi Pujari, who are now sharpening their skills under head coaches Vinod Kumar (Boys U-17) and Jitender Raj Singh (Girls U-17).

“In the past few months, our young boxers have shown they can stand toe-to-toe with the best in Asia, bringing home strong results at continental and national levels. This camp is about building on that momentum, sharpening their skills, and preparing them to be serious medal contenders in Bahrain, while underlining the rising strength of Indian boxing,” said Ajay Singh, president, BFI.

With a blend of emerging talent and proven champions, Team India is poised to make a significant impact at the Asian Youth Games, aiming to convert potential into podium finishes and solidify its position among Asia’s elite in youth boxing.

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