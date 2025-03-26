BFI annual general meeting postponed after polls paused by RO

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), which was scheduled to be held on Friday has been postponed after the federation's elections were "paused" by returning officer Justice (retd) RK Gauba.

BFI chief Ajay Singh said a new date for the AGM will be fixed once the Ld. Returning Officer issues a revised election schedule. Additionally, the body will be informing World Boxing about these developments for their further guidance.

"The decision has been necessitated following the order dated 21.03.2025 issued by Hon'ble Justice R.K. Gauba (Retd.), the Returning Officer appointed to conduct the BFI elections for the tenure 2025-2029.

"The Ld. Returning Officer has observed that in light of the court orders and the resulting mandated additions to the electoral college list, it is practically impossible to continue and complete the election process within the originally planned timelines as per the Model Election Code," a letter to all the BFI members, signed by Singh, read.

The BFI polls were paused by returning officer R. K. Gauba last Friday because of two conflicting High Court orders.

The Delhi High Court has directed BFI that "election process shall be continued and that "the petitioners' i.e., DABA "be allowed to participate in the election process".

On the other hand, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the BFI to extend the last date of nomination to enable Anurag Thakur to file his nomination and permit him to represent the Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association (HPBA) in the BFI's annual general meeting and fully participate in it "including but not limited to the contest for any post" for the BFI.

"The two above-mentioned Orders have been passed by the respective High Courts after completion of the stage of scrutiny of nominations on 18.03.2025 and publication of the List of Valid Nominations on 19.03.2025 in terms of the schedule published on 12.03.2025.... This necessitates certain steps to be taken by BFI under the R&Rs and the Model Election Code.

"Having regard to the fact that the Model Election Code prescribes the time-lines for the election process, it is rendered practically impossible, with the above-mandated additions to the Electoral College List, for the electoral process to be continued and completed under the extant Schedule," the March 21 order from Ld RO RK Gauba read.

The window of nominations was March 14 to 16, while the scrutiny of nominations was done on Tuesday, as per the election schedule put out by returning officer, Justice (retd) RK Gauba.

The BFI was originally supposed to hold elections before February 2. But with the elections being delayed and rising complaints of mismanagement, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) formed a five-member ad-hoc committee, including senior boxer Shiva Thapa to manage the day-to-day affairs of the organisation till all issues are resolved.

On March 4, a day after the Delhi High Court set aside IOA's ad-hoc panel, BFI announced the dates for the elections, which were overdue, with secretary general Hemanta Kalita via letter conveying that the Annual General Meeting of the BFI will be held on March 28 under the chairmanship of its president Ajay Singh.

