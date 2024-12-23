Bevon Jacobs earns first NZ call-up for Sri Lanka T20Is

Wellington, Dec 23 (IANS) Batter Bevon Jacobs has earned his maiden international call-up for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka as New Zealand have announced the squad for the series beginning in Mount Maunganui on December 28.

Already with a reputation for high class power hitting displayed in New Zealand domestic cricket last season, the 22-year-old has continued his form in the early stages of the current home summer, showing why he deserved a deal in Indian domestic T20 cricket in 2025.

The call-up caps off a memorable month for the 22-year-old, who was also picked up in last month’s IPL mega auction to join Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner at the Mumbai Indians.

Jacobs will get an early look at the touring Sri Lanka squad as he lines up for the New Zealand XI in today’s T20 warm-up at Lincoln University.

Selector Sam Wells congratulated Jacobs on his maiden call-up. “It’s obviously an exciting time for Bevon and his family. He’s a promising player with a lot of talent and we’re looking forward to exposing him to international cricket.

“He’s clearly got a lot of power with the bat, but he’s also shown in the longer formats that he has a decent technique and temperament," Wells said.

Two 13-strong squads have been selected for the T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka in late December and early January, with the tour marking the start of Mitchell Santner’s tenure as full-time white-ball captain.

The three-game ODI series in January will be the New Zealand's final series before the 15-player squad is selected for the ICC Champions Trophy in February.

Wicketkeeper Mitch Hay has been included in both squads after impressing on last month’s tour to Sri Lanka, where the 24-year-old claimed a men’s T20I record for the most dismissals in an innings (five catches and one stumping) in the first T20I in Dambulla, before scoring 49 with the bat in the second ODI in Pallekelle.

Hay will keep in the T20I series and has been selected as batting and keeping cover for the ODI series, with incumbent Tom Latham set to join the squad for the three-match series starting at the Cello Basin Reserve on January 5.

Latham will be joined by Will O’Rourke and Will Young as the ODI squad additions, in place of Jacobs, Zak Foulkes and Tim Robinson who have been selected for the T20I series only.

O’Rourke will be rested for the T20I series following a heavy Test workload in which the 23-year-old featured in all eight of the Tests across the Sri Lanka, India and England series.

Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell and Matt Henry all return to the white-ball squads, having missed last month’s trip to Sri Lanka to prepare for the England Test series.

Henry will lead a youthful pace attack that includes Foulkes, O’Rourke, Jacob Duffy and Wellington Firebirds all-rounder Nathan Smith who continues his breakthrough summer having made his debut in all three formats in the past two months.

Santner has been selected as the frontline spin option, alongside allrounders Ravindra, Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips.

Kane Williamson and Devon Conway were unavailable for selection, while Ben Sears (knee) and Kyle Jamieson (back) remain out with injury.

Luke Ronchi will step in as interim head coach of the side with regular head coach Gary Stead taking a break during the two series.

Lockie Ferguson, Finn Allen, Adam Milne and Tim Seifert were unavailable for selection due to commitments in the Big Bash League.

The T20I squad will assemble on Boxing Day ahead of the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka at Bay Oval on December 28.

New Zealand T20I and ODI squads v Sri Lanka

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes (T20I only), Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs (T20I only), Tom Latham (ODI only), Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke (ODI only), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson (T20I only), Nathan Smith, Will Young (ODI only)

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.