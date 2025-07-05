Bengaluru tunnel road tender process to be finalised soon: Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, July 5 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that the tender process for the first phase of the tunnel road project will be finalised in the next 4 to 5 days.

“An estimated Rs 17,000 crore will be spent on the first phase and Rs 23,000 crore on the second phase," added Shivakumar.

He was speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha on Friday night.

"We have initiated the twin tunnel road project covering approximately 40 kilometres from Hebbal Junction to Silk Board and 23 kilometres from Mysuru Road to K.R. Puram," Shivakumar said.

"Double-decker structures will be constructed where the 130 kilometres of flyovers and new Metro lines are planned. Already, 7 kilometres of double-decker structures have been constructed, and a 37 km double-decker project is in the pipeline," Shivakumar said.

"The tender process for this will also be finalised soon. We also plan to build 300 kilometres of roads alongside stormwater drains (rajakaluves). Addressing Bengaluru’s traffic issues is our top priority," he added.

Shivakumar had earlier stated, this is a huge project and requires huge capital. It has to be implemented in a phased manner.

“We have selected the Bellary Road, OMBR Road, ST Mall Junction to Mekhri Circle, Miller Road, Chalukya Road, Trinity Circle, Sarjapur Road, Hosur Road, Kanakapura Road to Krishna Rao Park, Mysuru Road to Sirsi Circle, Magadi Road, Tumakuru Road to Yeshwantpur Junction, Goraguntepalya, K.R. Puram, Silk Board Junction areas in Bengaluru,” Shivakumar had said.

The companies will study where the tunnel road could be constructed in these areas. “The tunnel drilling machine is a small one here. The tunnel roads are constructed in Mumbai and North India. Bengaluru needs a minimum four-lane tunnel road. More land is required for the project,” he had stated.

Shivakumar further stated that the state government would seek funds from the central government for the project. Once the submissions are made to us, we will approach the Union government. “I have approached Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari already with the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and discussed the matter,” he said.

Reacting to the charge by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy that the tunnel road project is proposed to mint money, Shivakumar maintained that the people have given him power and he does not need to take consent from the opposition.

