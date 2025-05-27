Bengaluru traffic woes: Govt announces resumption of towing illegally parked vehicles

Bengaluru, May 27 (IANS) The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced that the system of towing vehicles parked in no-parking zones - stopped in February 2022 after widespread complaints - will be resumed in Bengaluru in a bid to mitigate the city's traffic woes.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, addressing reporters after conducting a progress review meeting at the office of the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, announced the decision, which was taken at a recent cabinet meeting.

"Vehicles are being parked indiscriminately, causing disruption to traffic. We must put an end to this. The towing system will be reintroduced. Department staff and vehicles will be used for towing operations. Several steps will be taken in coordination with the Bengaluru civic agency to resolve the traffic issues," he said.

“All necessary measures will be taken to find a permanent solution to the traffic problems in Bengaluru city," he said.

"Heavy rainfall has worsened the situation in the city. There are 19 critical congestion points, with 8 locations facing severe traffic issues. A permanent solution is necessary. If the police department and the Bengaluru civic agency work together, the issue can be resolved. I have instructed the city police to submit a report to the government regarding traffic issues. A meeting will be convened with the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Transport Minister to discuss the matter," Parameshwara said.

He also mentioned that instructions have been issued to collect information on foreigners residing in the city, which will also help in identifying illegal immigrants.

Parameshwara further said that they had brought the drug menace under control, but there are still reports from the public about drug availability in the city. Stricter measures will be taken to curb drug activities, and any police officials found negligent in this matter will be held accountable, he said.

Measures have been taken to ensure the safety of women and children. Under the Nirbhaya scheme, 9,000 cameras have been installed and safety islands have been established, the minister said.

"According to the Safe City report, Bengaluru is considered a safe city. The Bengaluru City Police will not rest on these achievements but will work even more effectively," he said.

He warned that any involvement of police officials and personnel in real estate scams and dealings with brokers will not be tolerated. If any such involvement is found, strict and immediate action will be taken without hesitation, he instructed the city Police Commissioner.

"A new programme, titled 'Police at Every Home', will be implemented across the state. Police personnel will interact with the public, address grievances, and offer help. They will also visit schools and colleges, participate in parent-teacher meetings, and raise awareness about the harmful effects of drugs, traffic rules, and legal rights. The police beat system will also be strengthened and made more effective," Parameshwara highlighted.

"There are about 15,000 vacancies in the Police Department, and they will be filled. Already, 545 PSI (Police Sub-Inspector) trainees are undergoing training. Results for 402 PSIs are pending and will be released soon. Out of this, 219 PSIs will be assigned to Bengaluru city," he stated.

In-Charge State Director General and Inspector General of Police M.A. Saleem, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, Additional Police Commissioners Ramesh Banoth and Vikash Kumar Vikash, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (CCB) Chandragupta, and DCPs of all divisions were present at the meeting.

