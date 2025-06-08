Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka BJP stages protest against state govt at Vidhan Soudha

Bengaluru, June 8 (IANS) The BJP's Karnataka unit on Sunday staged a protest against the state government over the Bengaluru stampede that claimed 11 lives.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R. Ashoka, staged the protest before the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the premises of the Vidhana Soudha.

Former Dy CM C. N. Ashwath Narayan, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and others participated in the protest.

Opposition Leader R. Ashoka said if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had not engaged in a "power struggle", youths would not have lost their lives.

Pointing out the height of apathy, Ashoka said that instead of consoling the families who lost their near and dear ones, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were focused on getting clicked with the trophy and players.

"The police had informed them of the first death by noon. Eight young ones had already died when the event began, yet the programme continued, showing that these leaders have hearts of stone," Ashoka said.

"On June 4, 2025, Vidhana Soudha police wrote to the Chief Secretary, clearly stating that the event was organised in haste, and due to a staff shortage, security arrangements would be compromised. They had also recommended prohibiting the event," he said.

"The police had instructed that department staff and their families should not attend, yet families were present. Instructions for CCTV cameras were ignored, and drones were prohibited but used," he noted.

"The government disregarded all these instructions. The directive to limit the stage to 20-30 people was completely violated, with 200 people, including 11 players, present on stage," he pointed out.

Despite the event being listed as a government programme in the order, CM Siddaramaiah claimed it was not a government event, Ashoka charged.

"Despite such law violations, police officers were suspended in the end. Action was taken against officers managing traffic on the roads, and even police station staff were suspended," he said.

Ashoka demanded that the state government convene a special session of the Assembly to discuss the issue.

"Three inquiries have been ordered, but it's unclear which one is genuine. A probe under a High Court judge is necessary, and we are all demanding it," he stated.

"If the government is not guilty, it should provide Rs 1 crore as compensation. We will all donate one month’s salary to the victims’ families," he announced.

"Winning a trophy is not new. No such incidents have occurred when other state teams won trophies. No other state's chief minister has gone to such events for publicity," he added.

