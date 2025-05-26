Bengaluru sees steep rise in Covid-19 cases, govt appeals to public to exercise caution

Bengaluru, May 26 (IANS) With Bengaluru recording a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases on Monday, the Karnataka government has appealed to the public to exercise caution.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the majority of Covid-positive cases are currently being reported from Bengaluru, and testing has also been increased in the city.

As of today, there are a total of 80 active Covid-positive cases in the state, of which 73 are from Bengaluru. However, there have been no deaths due to Covid anywhere in the state.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the state on Sunday was 47.

"The Health Department is closely monitoring the Covid situation and is taking necessary steps to bring it under control. Although there is no need for panic, I appeal to the public to exercise caution and take preventive measures," the minister said.

In the last 24 hours, 191 persons were tested in Karnataka, among whom 37 have tested positive for Covid-19, including 35 persons from Bengaluru. Mysuru district has 3 active cases, Bengaluru Rural has 2, Mangaluru and Vijayanagar districts have 1 active case each, as per the official statistics of the state Health Department.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government held a high-level meeting over the Covid-19 situation in the state. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held the meeting at his official residence, Kaveri, with the Ministers and officials of the Health Department and the Department of Medical Education.

The Principal Secretary, Health, and the head of the Covid-19 task force informed the Chief Minister that sporadic COVID-19 cases have been detected in the state since January, with a noticeable rise in May. In the fourth week of May alone, 62 cases were reported, though only one was serious, as per a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Screening of SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) cases is already underway. Neighbouring states have also reported cases - Kerala (95), Tamil Nadu (66), and Maharashtra (56), it said.

Siddaramaiah, after receiving updates from officials, experts, and ministers, issued the necessary directions but stressed there is no need for panic at present. However, preparations must be made in advance by anticipating possible future developments and ensuring all necessary facilities and resources are in place, he said.

The situation should be reviewed either weekly or every three days if necessary, and strict monitoring should be maintained. Parents should avoid sending children with symptoms such as cold, cough, or fever to school. Schools should also take care to identify such cases and send the affected children back home through their parents, Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to the media after attending the meeting, the minister said the CM has instructed that all preparations be made to deal with any possible situation.

Gundu Rao stated that the Health Department has taken necessary precautionary measures in light of the slight rise in positive cases in the state, particularly in Bengaluru.

The Health Department has already issued Covid-related guidelines. Department officials are in constant contact with the Central government and are actively monitoring the situation, he said.

The minister emphasised that it is essential to prevent the spread of Covid among children. Therefore, parents should ensure that children showing symptoms of fever or cold are not sent to school. Similarly, school managements must grant leave to such children. The government will issue guidelines in this regard, he said.

Testing kits have been distributed to hospitals across the state. A total of 5,000 RT-PCR testing kits have been procured, and the remaining kits will arrive by tomorrow. As the number of Covid cases is currently low, mandatory testing is being done at VRDL testing centres, specifically for individuals with respiratory and cardiac conditions. As a precaution, instructions have been given to procure Remdesivir injections, Minister Rao said.

The current Covid variant is Omicron JN.1, which displays mild symptoms. While there has been a slight increase in cases, the situation is not severe. Hence, there is no need for public panic, but taking precautions is important, the minister reiterated.

