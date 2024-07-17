Bengaluru to host second edition of Trinity Golf Champions League

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) The second edition of the Trinity Golf Champions League (TGCL) will take place in Bangalore this September.

Building on the success of its inaugural season in September 2023, this year TGCL is featuring a minimum of four tournament rounds played in an IPL-style format, teams representing seven cities in India and one from Sri Lanka will compete, with Bengaluru taking center stage as the host city.

This Ryders Cup format adds a thrilling layer of collaboration and team spirit, transforming every match into a nail-biting spectacle. The excitement is further amplified by the expected participation of professional golfer alongside celebrity golfer and amateur golfers. The winning team will walk away with a significant cash prize, raising the stakes for all participants.

"Golf is a sport that requires immense skill and focus, but it can often be seen as an individual pursuit. Our second edition of TGCL will bring together professionals, amateurs, and even celebrity golfers to compete as a team, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and strategic collaboration that will be unlike anything golf fans have ever witnessed. We are thrilled to introduce 8 teams including a foreign team participation. With a captivating team format, and the participation of talented golfers from across the globe, the second edition of TGCL promises to be an electrifying experience for golf enthusiasts and sports fans alike," said PGTI chief Kapil Dev.

Among the seven teams, Wave Riders will make its debut of its flagship team in professional golf sports with their participation in the prestigious Trinity Golf Champions League (TGCL) 2024.

"We are incredibly proud to be a part of TGCL 2024. Our entry into the world of professional sports through TGCL underscores Wave City's unwavering commitment to promoting health, wellness, and a vibrant lifestyle. The innovative team format perfectly aligns with our vision of cultivating a thriving golfing community. Wave Riders embodies this spirit by bringing together a diverse group of passionate golfers. We are confident they will inspire a wider audience to embrace the joy of golf," said Rajiv Gupta, MD of Wave Riders.

