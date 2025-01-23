Bengal STF conducts raids in Murshidabad in connection with terror links

Kolkata, Jan 23 (IANS) Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police on Thursday conducted raids in Murshidabad district in connection with a terror link case.

The raid was carried out at the residence of Rafiqul Islam. However, he was not present at his residence in Hariharpara in Murshidabad district.

An official said that the STF officials have issued a notice against Islam and asked him to present at the STF’s office in Kolkata on January 27.

Sources said that recently the STF officials arrested one youth Minarul Sheikh from the same locality for having links with underground fundamentalist groups.

It is learnt that the call list of Minarul Sheikh had detailed conversations with his neighbours Rafiqul Islam which made the investigating officials feel the necessity of Rafiqul as well.

Sources said that the arrested youth also admitted that Rafiqul had accompanied him during his travels to neighbouring states, especially Assam.

Recently, security and intelligence agencies, both state and central, have enhanced vigil in the districts having international borders with Bangladesh, in apprehension of members of underground fundamentalist groups trying to establish sleeper cells in West Bengal taking advantage of the political tension in the neighbouring countries.

The intelligence agencies have also alerted about outsiders of late having started residing in the villages adjacent to the international borders with Bangladesh renting rents at local houses.

The house owners in the bordering villages have also been cautioned to be extremely careful of letting out rooms on rent to outsiders without cross-checking their credentials in the matter.

