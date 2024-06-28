Bengal school job case: CBI seizes sack full of documents from state Education Department

Kolkata, June 28 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday recovered a sack full of paper documents from the office of the West Bengal Education Department in northern Kolkata, officials said.

Although the CBI officials were tight-lipped about the nature of the documents seized from a storeroom at Bikash Bhavan in the Salt Lake area, sources said these documents will lead the agency to crucial leads relating to the multi-crore cash-for-school job case.

Sources said that although the CBI sleuths conducted raid and search operations on Wednesday and Thursday as well, the seizure of the documents happened on Friday afternoon.

The last time when the CBI sleuths came to Bikash Bhavan was in January, when they interrogated some of the top officials of the department in the case. At that time also, the investigating officials seized some documents relating to the case. Recently, the CBI officials have started probing some teachers in some-state run schools who are suspected to have played the role of middlemen in the case and whose names surfaced in the course of interrogation of some candidates who were suspects in getting appointments after paying hefty amounts through the chain of middlemen.

Sources said that 11 such teachers and two non-teaching staff, suspected to have played the role of middlemen, are currently under the scanner of the central agency officials. These are among the 35 new middlemen whose names have surfaced during the course of investigation by the sleuths in the last couple of months.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.