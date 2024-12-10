Bengal: Rival junior doctors’ body demands investigation against main faces of RG Kar movement

Kolkata, Dec 10 (IANS) West Bengal Junior Doctors Association (WBJDA), floated as a counter to West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF), the umbrella body spearheading the movement on rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital on Tuesday sought disciplinary actions against a WBJDF associate and one the principal faces of the movement.

The WBJDA has asked Chief Secretary Manoj Pant to initiate a probe against WBJDF associate Dr Asfakulla Naiya.

WBJDA has alleged that Naiya, despite being a post-graduate trainee, which is a non-practising post, had been practising privately violating the service rules.

WBJDA has also accused Naiya of fraudulently presenting himself as an “MS-ENT” before completing his training.

"The false claim misled the general public into believing they were being treated by a qualified specialist. Patients trusted him as a legitimate doctor, not realising he left the necessary expertise to provide safe and effective care. Search actions not only violate ethical standards but also represent a severe fraud against the public who believed in him," said WBJDA.

It has asked the Chief Secretary to address the issue with utmost seriousness and also conduct an inquiry by a neutral committee outside R.G Kar, where Naiya is attached.

“Dr Naiya’s actions have not only undermined public trust but also endangered the reputation of the healthcare system. He must be made an exemplary example to ensure such fraudulent behaviour never occurs again. This will deter other medical professionals from engaging in similar unethical practices,” said WBJFDA.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.