Bengal: Field exercise ‘Teesta Prahar’ showcases combat synergy & readiness

Kolkata, May 15 (IANS) In a powerful demonstration of operational preparedness and joint force integration, the Indian Army conducted Exercise Teesta Prahar at the Teesta Field Firing Range in West Bengal, officials said on Thursday.

A defence spokesman said that set in a demanding riverine terrain, the large-scale integrated field exercise validated the combat effectiveness and coordination of various arms and services under realistic battlefield conditions.

He said that the exercise, conducted recently in North Bengal, saw active participation from key combat and support elements, including infantry, artillery, armoured corps, mechanised infantry, Para Special Forces, Army aviation, engineers, and signals.

A highlight of the drill was the deployment and validation of newly inducted next-generation weapons systems, military platforms, and advanced battlefield technologies, reflecting the Indian Army’s continued focus on modernisation.

The exercise focused on jointness, synergy, and seamless coordination, reinforcing the Army’s ability to execute operations swiftly and effectively in diverse terrain and challenging weather, the spokesman said.

He said that tactical drills, battle rehearsals, and adaptive manoeuvres were conducted to fine-tune responses to dynamic combat scenarios.

“The Integrated field exercise -- ‘Teesta Prahar’ -- reaffirmed the Indian Army’s commitment to combat excellence, technological advancement, and all-terrain operational readiness, standing as a testament to its unwavering focus on mission preparedness and integrated warfighting capability,” the defence spokesman added.

Meanwhile, the Spear Corps of the Indian Army successfully conducted an exercise in the forward areas in Arunachal Pradesh last month, demonstrating the seamless integration of new-generation equipment and weapons, officials said.

He added that last month’s exercise was conducted, signifying the seamless integration of new-generation equipment (NGEs) and New Generation Weapons (NGWs), reinforcing its focus on the rapid transformation under the banner of the ‘Year of Technology Absorption and Year of Transformation’.

He had said that the field exercise was conducted in rugged and mountainous terrain to operate effectively in challenging conditions with the primary focus on enhanced mobility, Real-time Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Advanced Communication systems.

These elements are crucial to developing a swift, silent, and smart tactical force capable of responding decisively on technology-driven battlefields, he said.

He had said that by employing state-of-the-art platforms and modern combat systems, the exercise emphasised faster decision-making, seamless information sharing, and synchronised battlefield awareness.

According to the spokesman, these capabilities significantly enhanced the operational agility of the troops, reaffirming the Indian Army’s commitment to technological advancement and battlefield innovation. This exercise serves as a testament to the readiness of the Army to meet the dynamic challenges of modern warfare.

The Indian Army continues to drive transformation through innovation, with a clear emphasis on enhancing jointness, adaptability, and combat effectiveness. Arunachal Pradesh shares international borders with Tibet (1080 km -- China), Bhutan (217 km) and Myanmar (520 km).

