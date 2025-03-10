Bengal Assembly ruckus: One BJP MLA suspended, two others forced out of house

Kolkata, March 10 (IANS) Ruckus prevailed in the West Bengal Assembly on the first day of the budget session on Monday as BJP legislators staged protests after the microphone of another BJP MLA was disconnected in the midst of his speech during a debate on the budgetary allocations.

As the BJP legislators protested on the floor of the house, one party legislator Dipak Barman from the Falataka Assembly constituency in Alipurduar district was suspended from the house for the day.

As the protests by the BJP legislators continued, the Speaker of the House Biman Bandopadhyay called the Marshal of the Assembly and forced two other party MLAs namely Shankar Ghosh from Siliguri Assembly constituency in Darjeeling district and Manoj Kumar Oraon from Kumargram assembly constituency in Alipurduar out of the house.

Thereafter, the BJP legislators staged a walkout from the house and started protesting at the Assembly lawn outside shouting slogans.

Trouble started while BJP’s legislator from Kharagpur (Sadar) constituency in West Midnapore district and actor-turned-politician Hiran Chatterjee was participating in the debate on budgetary allocations for certain state government departments on the floor of the house.

As Chatterjee raised some questions about the advertising policies of the state government, the Speaker stopped him and told him that there was no point in raising such issues on the floor of the house.

Hiran Chatterjee countered and said that the Speaker had no authority to decide on what subject he would speak about on the floor of the house. Chatterjee also alleged the inclusion of the influenced persons in commissions related to public service as a result of which the people, in general, were deprived of the service due to them.

The Speaker again asked him to refrain from making such statements. Chatterjee reacted again and said that the Speaker had no authority to dictate him in such a manner.

Thereafter, the connection to his microphone was switched off, which the BJP legislators claimed to be before the expiry of the time allotted to him for participating in the debate, leading to the protest of BJP MLAs.

Later, the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who is also currently under suspension from the house for a month, reached the Assembly premises and told newspersons that Chatterjee’s microphone was disconnected since he was revealing the truth about the functioning of the state government on the floor of the house.

“It is a fact the state government received so-called international awards for different developmental schemes by paying money. Hiran was revealing those on the floor of the house and so he was stopped from speaking,” the Leader of the Opposition said.

