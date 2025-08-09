BEML's new unit in MP's Raisen to drive indigenous rail manufacturing for global markets

Bhopal, Aug 9 (IANS) In a major stride towards self-reliant infrastructure development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lay the foundation of a state-of-the-art railway coach manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Sunday.

The facility, to be set up with an estimated investment of Rs 1,800 crore by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), will produce coaches for Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and metro trains, marking a significant milestone for Madhya Pradesh and the country’s rail manufacturing ambitions.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, speaking ahead of the ceremony, said the initiative reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of strengthening indigenous manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ campaign.

“For the first time in our state, train and metro coaches will be manufactured and supplied across the nation and the globe,” he said, calling it a proud moment for Madhya Pradesh.

The unit will be established in Umaria village of Goharganj tehsil, near Obedullaganj in Raisen district.The project will be spread across 148 acres and is expected to generate employment for nearly 5,000 people, including direct and indirect jobs.

The plant will initially produce 125 to 200 coaches annually, with a planned scale-up to over 1,000 coaches within five years.

The facility is strategically positioned to support Indian Railways’ ambitious plan to deploy 500 new Vande Bharat trains by 2030 and meet the growing demand for metro coaches in tier-2 cities.

It will also reduce reliance on imported rolling stock and promote domestic engineering excellence. Chief Minister Yadav noted that the project will have a ripple effect on the regional economy, spurring the growth of ancillary industries in Raisen and Bhopal districts.

These include suppliers of bogies, interiors, air-conditioning systems, and other components essential to coach manufacturing. A dedicated rail coach technology institute is also being considered to support skill development and technical training in the region.

BEML, a premier public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, brings decades of expertise in aerospace, mining, and metro coach production.

Its expansion into Raisen represents a strategic convergence of defence-grade precision and civilian infrastructure needs.

The new unit will complement BEML’s existing manufacturing hubs in Bengaluru, Palakkad, and Kolar Gold Fields, and is expected to become a key contributor to India’s rail export potential.

The foundation stone ceremony will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan present on site. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to join the event virtually.

“This project is not just a factory—it is a future-ready, globally competitive ecosystem,” said Chief Minister Yadav. “It places Madhya Pradesh firmly on the railway manufacturing map and strengthens our commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

The coach manufacturing unit is poised to become a cornerstone of India’s infrastructure growth story, blending technological innovation with regional development and national pride.

