Beijing reports heaviest rainfall in 140 years

Beijing, Aug 2 (IANS) Beijing has reported its heaviest rainfall over the past few days since record keeping began 140 years ago, authorities in the Chinese capital said.

The capital city logged 744.8 mm of rain, the maximum amount of precipitation recorded during the rainstorm, between 8 p.m. on July 29 and 7 a.m. Wednesday at the Wangjiayuan reservoir in Changping district, the Beijing Meteorological Service said Wednesday.

Beijing has experienced spells of torrential rains brought by typhoon Doksuri since the start of the weekend, which had caused 11 fatalities as of Tuesday morning.

The city lifted the red alert for flood on Wednesday morning as the water flow in major rivers has gone below the warning mark.

