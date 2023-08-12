Bear that created panic in Telangana's Karimnagar captured

Karimnagar, Aug 12 (IANS) A bear, which created panic in Telangana's Karimnagar city, has been captured on Saturday after a 12-hour-long operation.

On Friday, the bear was first spotted in Razwi Chaman area and then on a road in Rekurthy Nagar, creating panic among the residents.

Forest officials tranquilised the bear and captured it.

The video and photos of the incident has gone viral on social media.

