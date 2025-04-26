B'desh: Fight for dominance between BNP-Awami League leaves over 50 injured

Dhaka, April 26 (IANS) Over 50 people were injured as the supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Awami League engaged in a violent clash in Naogaon village in Habiganj.

According to local media reports, among the injured, five were in critical condition and are receiving treatment at Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.

The hostilities between supporters of BNP leader Akhtar Mia and Awami League's Shahjahan Mia had been rising for a long time over establishing dominance in the area, according to a report by Bangladeshi media outlet UNB.

As per the locals, the supporters of both sides reportedly got involved in a violent clash on Friday, wielding locally made weapons, which lasted for about two hours, leaving over 50 injured.

Confirming the incident, ABM Maidul Hasan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ajmiriganj Police Station, said that police rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control.

"Additional forces have been deployed in the area to prevent further unrest," said the police official.

Reports suggest that there have been several incidents of violent clashes between the supporters of the two parties in various regions across Bangladesh after the ouster of former Awami League Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Last month, two people were killed and 10 others injured in a clash between activists of BNP and Awami League over establishing supremacy in a remote char under Raipura upazila of Narsingdi.

In a similar incident in February, at least 30 houses were vandalised in clashes between the supporters of the BNP and Awami League in Kanaipur Union of Faridpur Sadar Upazila over establishing supremacy in the area, reports the leading Bangladeshi daily, Prothom Alo.

Additionally, the Awami League activists and supporters have also been facing political suppression under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

Local media reported that recently, over 55 members of the Awami League were taken into police custody for taking out processions in support of Hasina in the streets of Dhaka and other regions across the nation.

Many Awami League leaders were brutally attacked and killed after the ouster of Hasina.

According to a report of The Dhaka Tribune, in August 2024, bodies of at least 20 leaders of the Awami League and their family members were recovered across the country.

Many leaders and supporters of the Awami League have faced severe assault and mob violence under the interim government led by Yunus.

