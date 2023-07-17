BBL, WBBL overseas drafts to happen on September 3; Thunder, Stars to get first picks

Melbourne, July 17 (IANS) The overseas drafts of both Big Bash League (BBL) and Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) will be held on September 3, said Cricket Australia (CA).

It added that Sydney Thunder will get to make the first-ever pick in the inaugural WBBL overseas draft, while Melbourne Stars have a chance to make the first move in the BBL draft.

“We are excited to announce the first ever Weber WBBL and returning KFC BBL Overseas Player Drafts will be held on Sunday, September 3. The confirmation of the order of selections for both Drafts is also a key step for list managers and high-performance staff as they continue to shape their strategy for the coming seasons,” said Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s General Manager of Big Bash Leagues.

For the WBBL, after failing to qualify for the last season’s finals, four teams were entered into the first draw: Perth Scorchers (one entry), Melbourne Stars (two entries), Melbourne Renegades (three entries) and Sydney Thunder (four entries).

The Clubs who played in Finals last year, including reigning champions Adelaide Strikers, were placed in the second draw. After Thunder gets the first pick, Melbourne Renegades, Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars will get to pick their overseas players.

WBBL’s reigning winners Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers will get their chances to make their picks on fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth places respectively.

As with the WBBL Draft rules, the teams who missed last year’s finals – Hobart Hurricanes (one entry), Adelaide Strikers (two entries) and the Melbourne Stars (three entries) - were entered into the first draw.

Last year’s Pick 1 holders, the Melbourne Renegades, have received the fourth pick in this year’s Draft after finishing fourth last season, with Strikers and Hurricanes given right for second and third picks. Thunder, Sixers, Heat and defending champions Scorchers are in order 5-8 for making their respective picks.

Both drafts will feature four rounds, with clubs able to select a minimum of two and maximum of three players in total, each Club will be required to pass in at least one round.

Rounds 1 and 2 will follow the respective orders stated above, with Rounds 3 and 4 following a snaking order. The League has also introduced the ability for Clubs to trade draft picks which could result in changes to the order.

The overseas players in the draft are divided into four salary categories: Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze. Round 1 is only for platinum players, followed by Round 2 having both platinum and gold players. Round 3 will have gold and silver players, while Round 4 has silver and gold category players.

“With two Drafts and the ability to trade Draft picks, it is a busy and exciting time ahead for all Clubs. The League and Clubs are happy to be working with Foxtel again on the production and broadcast of the Drafts, and we extend a big thank you for their ongoing support.”

“Some of the world’s best cricketers have already nominated for this year’s WBBL and BBL Drafts, we look forward to announcing their nominations as well as the players who are elevated to the Platinum List over the course of the next month,” added Dobson.

CA added that further details about the Big Bash Overseas Player Drafts, including player nominations, will be released in the coming weeks.

