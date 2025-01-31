BBL: Hobart Hurricanes sign Beau Webster on three-year deal

Hobart, Jan 31 (IANS) The Big Bash League (BBL) champions Hobart Hurricanes have signed Australia all-rounder Beau Webster on a three-year deal. The Tasmanian native, who played for the Hurricanes in the 2016-17 season, returns to his hometown club this offseason after making his Test debut for Australia against India.

Coming off one of the best all-round cricket seasons in recent history for the Tasmanian Tigers, Webster will be looking to continue that form in the Big Bash for the Hurricanes after playing for the Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars over the past eight seasons.

“I am pumped to return to Hobart next summer for the BBL and get the opportunity to play on a packed Ninja Stadium in front of our fans, my friends and family. Vaughany and Nelly have got the group playing a really good brand of cricket, and to see them win a championship makes me hungry to bring another one to ‘Canes fans next season!,” said Webster in a statement.

An attacking right-handed batter and talented swing bowler who can also bowl off-spin, Webster will fit perfectly into the Hurricanes lineup and add even more experience to a stacked batting group.

Playing for the Melbourne Stars, Webster scored over 250 runs in two out of his last four seasons and scored 425 runs in BBL 9 for the Renegades, totalling 1,577 runs across his 70 innings for three different BBL clubs.

His off-spin bowling was used sparingly in seasons before BBL 12, but following his switch from spin to medium pace, Webster began to see the ball more and has taken 17 wickets for the Melbourne Stars in the past three seasons.

“We have seen over the past eighteen months just how special of a player Beau is, and to have him re-join the Hurricanes is something that will make all Tasmanians proud to hear," High Performance General Manager Salliann Beams said.

“Beau’s skill set in the short form of the game is up there with some of the best in the country, and he can take the game away from the opposition with the bat while also providing another wicket-taking option with the ball.

“His leadership will also be a vital aspect of his role at the Hurricanes, and he is great mates with the players we already have on our list which means he will fit into what we are trying to build seamlessly. This one is really exciting for Hurricanes fans," he added.

Webster joins a Hurricanes squad that currently has ten players signed Iain Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan (O/S), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Matthew Wade, and Mac Wright.

The Hurricanes Trophy Tour is currently underway and will be going to Devonport on Monday next week followed by Launceston on Tuesday.

