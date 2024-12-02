Batting at No.3 was a surprise, but would have asked for it to be honest, says Bethell

Christchurch, Dec 2 (IANS) After hitting an unbeaten 50 off 37 balls, including smashing the winning runs, in England's 8-wicket win over New Zealand in the first Test, batter Jacob Bethell said he would have asked to bat at No.3 on debut if he wasn’t given the surprise invitation by the team think-tank.

“No. I mean maybe a surprise (on one level), but I would have asked for it to be honest. I like batting up the order. So yeah, I was really happy that the opportunity arose. It was everything I dreamed of. Ever since I was a little kid I’ve always dreamed of playing Test cricket.”

“I’ve always wanted to bat in the top 4 so three is perfect. I think my game is fit to play any style. We saw a bit more of an attacking style (in the second innings), but I can also absorb a bit of pressure. I’m sure at times in my career there will be times to do that as well.”

“I remember watching the 2010/11 Ashes and wanting to be a part of it. Since Baz (Brendon McCullum) took over, I’ve watched on TV and thought, ‘How fun does that look?’ and it lived up to the expectation,” said Bethell to reporters.

Asked if he had doubts in his mind on coming good in Tests after making white-ball debuts in September, Bethell remarked, “Not at all really. Pretty much every time I’ve played against better people, I’ve played better. The step up to The Hundred? Played better. Straight into internationals? Played better. I didn’t really doubt in my mind that coming into Test cricket I’d have done well.”

“No matter if we were in the sheds talking with each other, batting, bowling, fielding it was good fun. It was my first experience playing in front of packed grass banks, pristine outfield, good pitches and playing against a good team, so it was great.”

Bethell signed off by expressing excitement over being signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, where he will be teammates with the talismanic Virat Kohli.

“I think it will do a lot for me. It’s a bit of a given, isn’t it!? Virat Kohli. He’s a great of the game - King Kohli. Any kind of young overseas player who has gone over has come back with a wealth of experience.”

