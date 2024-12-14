Basit Ali warns PCB against accepting ICC’s 'lollipop’ deal on Champions Trophy

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has raised concerns over the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) potential acceptance to a reported compromise deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC), calling it a 'lollipop' that would ultimately harm Pakistan cricket.

Basit’s remarks come amidst ongoing discussions about hosting rights and financial compensation tied to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The ICC and PCB have reportedly agreed on a hybrid model for the 2025 Champions Trophy, allowing India to play its matches in Dubai instead of Pakistan. This decision, driven by political tensions, has sparked debates over revenue loss for the PCB, as the marquee India-Pakistan clash, a major revenue generator, will not take place on Pakistani soil.

As part of the compromise, Pakistan will also not travel to India for their league-stage match in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Instead, the game will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka. It is to be noted that India and Sri Lanka are the joint hosts for the 2026 T20 World Cup. In exchange, the ICC has promised Pakistan hosting rights for the Women’s World Cup after 2027.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Basit Ali criticised the PCB for accepting this deal, stating it offered no substantial benefit to Pakistan cricket. He urged the board to push for hosting the men’s Asia Cup instead, emphasising the economic and cricketing significance of hosting high-profile men’s tournaments.

“Now it is being said that in 2027 or 2028, a women’s World Cup will be given to Pakistan. Everybody will say, ‘waah ji waah! This is great, not one but two ICC events (in Pakistan)!’ But what’s the point of events like these? It’s being done so that in 2026, the Pakistan team will travel to India and the Indian women’s team will then come to Pakistan. The broadcasters won’t suffer any losses," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

“Do you know what a lollipop is? This is a lollipop the ICC is giving to the PCB…that if you agree to this, don’t ask for anything in writing and we will give you another ICC event. This won’t be of any benefit (to Pakistan). They should rather bid for the Asia Cup, which is next year. The PCB should ask for this. The PCB won’t benefit by hosting the Women’s World Cup or U-19 World Cup. If the PCB accepts this lollipop, they’ll be the losers.”

Basit also highlighted how this arrangement could set a precedent for further compromises in the future, such as the Pakistan men’s team travelling to India and vice versa for tournaments, ensuring broadcasters do not face revenue losses.

While the PCB has yet to officially confirm the details, sources suggest the board is under pressure to accept the hybrid model to ensure the Champions Trophy proceeds smoothly. The ICC’s refusal to provide financial compensation for the revenue loss from the Indo-Pak matches has made the deal even more contentious.

