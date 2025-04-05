Barse Sanna among four dreaded Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, April 4 (IANS) In a major breakthrough in anti-Naxal drive just before Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed in Chhattisgarh on Friday to conduct a high-level meeting on the drive, PLGA (People's Liberation Guerrilla Army) battalion of Maoists suffered a significant setback in Sukma area of Chhattisgarh, as four key members, including Barse Sanna -- the brother of battalion chief Barse Deva -- surrendered.

Shah will review the progress of the anti-Naxal drive in a high-level meeting of officials, as he had launched with a pledge to make India Naxal-free by 2026. Driven by fear, following the consistent elimination of Naxal commanders in encounters, the Maoists surrendered before security forces on Friday.

Among the surrendered individuals, two carried bounties of Rs 8 lakh each, while the other two had rewards of Rs 2 lakh each, amounting to a total of Rs 20 lakh, officials said. Under the government’s 2025 rehabilitation policy, each surrendered Maoist received Rs 50,000 and clothing, with additional benefits promised as per the guidelines. The West Bastar Division’s Company No. 2 has been entirely dismantled by security forces.

Madvi Hurra, the sole survivor of this group, revealed that two major encounters occurred within six months along the Bijapur-Dantewada border. In the first clash, he said, 26 Naxals, including commander DVCM Hunga (with an Rs 8 lakh bounty), were killed. Leadership then passed to Waga, another commander with an Rs 8 lakh reward, who was also eliminated along with 22 others, he narrated to police. This relentless pressure led to the surrender of the remaining members.

Barse Sanna’s journey within the Naxal organisation began in 2010 as part of Bal Sangham. Over the years, he climbed the ranks, holding various roles, including RPC militia member and party member of PLGA Battalion Number One. He was involved in several incidents, such as obstructing roads in 2023. SP Kiran Chavan confirmed the surrender of four Naxals, including two high-profile members from PLGA Battalion Number One and Company Number 2. The efforts of the CRPF 131st Battalion and Chintagufa Police Station were instrumental in facilitating these surrenders.

