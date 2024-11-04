Bangladesh's remittance reaches nearly $9 billion in July-October

Dhaka, Nov 4 (IANS) Remittances from millions of Bangladeshis living and working overseas totalled nearly $9 billion in the July-October period, central bank data showed.

According to the data, released on Sunday, the inflow of remittances from Bangladeshis increased by more than 30 per cent year on year to 8.94 billion dollars in July-October of the 2024-25 fiscal year, reports Xinhua news agency.

The data shows that remittance, one of the key sources of foreign exchange for the impoverished nation, surged over 21 per cent year-on-year to 2,395.08 million dollars in October.

The remittance was 2,404.11 million dollars in September. Bangladesh's remittances grew 10 per cent year-on-year to 23.91 billion dollars in fiscal 2023-24, with the receipts last June standing at 2.54 billion dollars.

Remittance mainly comes from Middle Eastern countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

