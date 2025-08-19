Bangladesh's Law Advisor says elections will be held in February 2026

Dhaka, Aug 19 (IANS) Asif Nazrul, the Law Advisor to the interim government in Bangladesh, reaffirmed on Tuesday that the general elections will be held in February next year, as announced by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.

"We are determined from the government’s side. Our Sir (Chief Advisor) has announced the timeline himself and there is no question of stepping back from the announcement," United News of Bangladesh (UNB) quoted Nazrul as saying after the Cabinet Division meeting held at the Secretariat,

When asked regarding the prevailing confusion over holding elections, he asserted that the government remains determined to hold the polls in February.

"That is what we have in mind and that is what will happen," said Nazrul. while stating that political parties often change statements for their own interests.

"Traditionally, such political rhetoric has always been there in the country and it continues in the same way now. There has not been any qualitative change in it. So, the remarks from different parties about the election timing should be seen as part of the political process."

Last week, National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary said the polls slated for February next year cannot be held unless the reforms are completed, local media reported. He made the remarks while addressing the National Youth Conference, organised to mark International Youth Day at the Krishibid Institution in Dhaka's Farmgate.

"If the elections are held without completing the reforms, then this government will have to go to the grave and return the bodies of my brothers who were martyred and gave their blood for reforms," leading Bangladeshi daily Jugantor, quoted the NCP leader as saying.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Joint Secretary General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie and radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami leader Abdullah Mohammad Taher were also present at the event.

Speaking at the event, NCP Convener Nahid Islam emphasised that while his party made concessions with the July Declaration, there will be "absolutely no compromise" with the July Charter.

"The equation is not yet complete. Those who think they've figured it out already are on the wrong track. We made concessions last year, and in the July Declaration, but in the July Charter, we will not give even a one per cent concession," Nahid stated.

"We will only take part in the elections after ensuring the objectives of the July Charter are fulfilled. We want elections, but there must be change. There will be no compromise on the July Charter. No political party will be able to come to power without implementing its pledges," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.