Bangladesh's dengue death toll spikes to 185

Dhaka, July 25 (IANS) The death toll from the viral dengue outbreak in Bangladesh has increased to 185, while the number of cases reported so have this yearhave reached 35,270, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DFHS).

In the last 24 hours, the DGHS said nine people died of the mosquito-borne disease, raising the death toll to 138 so far this month, reports Xinhua news agency.

Since the beginning of this month, 27,292 more dengue cases were reported in comparison to the 5,956 infected persons registered in June.

A total of 2,293 fresh dengue cases, including 1,238 in Dhaka, were reported in the 24.

DGHS said 27,622 dengue patients have recovered after receiving treatment from various hospitals across the country from January 1 to July 24.

In order to fight the rising number of dengue cases, Bangladesh health authorities have strengthened measures to check the breeding of mosquitoes and conduct anti-larval operations.

