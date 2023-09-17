Bangladesh's dengue death toll exceeds 800

Dhaka, Sep 17 (IANS) More than 800 people have died of dengue fever, out of 164,562 cases reported across Bangladesh so far this year, Health department figures showed.

According to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health on Saturday, the 804 deaths in total included 211 in September, 342 in August and 204 in July.

According to the DGHS, 40,754 dengue cases were recorded so far in September, after 71,976 in August and 43,854 in July, Xinhua news agency reported.

The South Asian country recorded 14 more deaths and 2,598 more dengue infections in the 24 hours till 8 a.m. local time Saturday.

The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh, which is considered a high-risk country prone to the mosquito-borne disease.

