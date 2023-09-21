Bangladesh records 21 dengue deaths, highest in single day this year

Dhaka, Sep 21 (IANS) Bangladesh has registered 21 dengue fatalities, highest in a single day this year, the Health Ministry said.

Bangladesh reported 3,015 new dengue cases and 21 new deaths on Wednesday, taking the tally to 176,810 and the death toll to over 850 so far this year, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health said.

On Septenber 2, the DGHS reported the highest daily death toll with 21 fatalities, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to DGHS data, 53,002 dengue cases were recorded so far in September, after 71,976 in August and 43,854 in July. The total 867 deaths included 274 in September, 342 in August, and 204 in July.

The total number of recovered patients so far this year in the country stood at 165,680, including 2,833 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, said the DGHS.

The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh, which is considered a high-risk country prone to the mosquito-borne disease.

