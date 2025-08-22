Bangladesh pull out of Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships

Ahmedabad, Aug 22 (IANS) The upcoming Commonwealth Senior, Junior & Youth Weightlifting Championships will witness the participation of 291 athletes from 28 countries, though Bangladesh has refused to participate, the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) announced on Friday.

The event, scheduled from August 25-30 at the newly built Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad’s Naranpura, will also serve as a qualifier for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

IWLF president Sahdev Yadav confirmed the participation of 44 Indian athletes among the large international field.

“As many as 291 athletes from 28 Commonwealth countries, including 44 from India, will participate in this mega sporting event where 144 medals – 72 for men and 72 for women – are at stake in different categories,” Yadav said while addressing a press conference.

One of the biggest attractions will be Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, who is set to headline India’s challenge in front of home fans.

Yadav added that 50 International Technical Officials (ITOs) will oversee proceedings to ensure fair play and transparency.

“Fifty International Technical Officials (ITOs) will remain present to ensure the highest standards of fair play and conduct of the competition,” he said.

The IWLF chief also confirmed that both Pakistan and Bangladesh will not feature in the championship. Pakistan’s absence is due to an international suspension, while Bangladesh has opted out voluntarily.

“Pakistan and Bangladesh are not participating in this championship. While there is a ban on Pakistani weightlifters by the international body (International Weightlifting Federation), Bangladesh has chosen not to send their athletes,” Yadav clarified.

The absence of these two South Asian nations means India will carry the region’s hopes as the host nation and one of the strongest contenders at the championship.

