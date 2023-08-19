Bangladesh opener walks on fire for 'mind-training' ahead of Asia Cup; reports

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) An alleged video of Bangladesh star opener Mohammad Naim Sheikh, walking fearlessly on fire as part of his mind-training regimen in anticipation of the Asia Cup, is getting viral on social media.

The video was posted on Twitter and it got mixed reviews from the netizens.

One user wrote, “Bangladesh’s cricketer Mohammad Naim engages in mind training and firewalking as preparation for Asia Cup 2023. It is so stupid. What if he gets hurt ahead of the major tournament.”

However, no confirmation has come from Sheikh's side in this regard.

The Asia Cup tournament will be held in a hybrid model, with Pakistan and Sri Lanka sharing the hosting duties.

The excitement will kick off on August 30, as Pakistan takes on Nepal in the opening match in Multan.

The Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh will begin their campaign against co-hosts Sri Lanka on August 31 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

