Bangladesh issues warning as cyclone Dana intensifies

Dhaka, Oct 24 (IANS) Bangladesh has issued an alert over the severe cyclonic storm Dana that is heading towards its coastlines, according to a special bulletin of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The special bulletin issued on Thursday morning said the cyclone was centred about 595 km southwest of Bangladesh's Chattogram seaport, some 242 km southeast of the capital Dhaka.

It said maximum sustained wind speed within 64 km of the storm centre has risen from 90 kmph to 110 kmph in gusts and squalls, Xinhua news agency reported.

Cautionary signal Number 3 on a scale of 10 has been sounded for all maritime ports, it added.

The cyclone, which already intensified into a super cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal, is likely to cross the Odisha coast in India and then move towards the eastern Indian state of West Bengal and gradually towards Bangladesh's southern Khulna region.

Under its influence, squally weather is continuing over the north bay, its offshore islands, adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh and the maritime ports.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

Announcements are being made in coastal Bangladesh districts on loudspeakers asking people to evacuate their homes and move to shelters.

As part of its preparations, the Bangladesh government has canceled weekends and holidays for all public servants in coastal districts.

