Bangladesh confident of hosting Women's T20 World Cup 'as per plan'

Dhaka, July 28 (IANS) Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said they are confident of hosting the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup "as per plan" despite the ongoing political unrest and emergency in the country.

Earlier, International Cricket Council said it is monitoring the situation in Bangladesh, where government had to impose emergency last week that is yet to be lifted, to control the affair of the state following killings and protests on the streets.

The Women's T20 World Cup is scheduled from October 3 to 20, ten teams will play 23 matches over 18 days at two venues in Bangladesh: the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka and the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

"As of today all I know is that we are hosting the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup as per plan and we are working accordingly keeping that in mind," BCB chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury told Cricbuzz on Saturday.

The BCB president Nazmul Hasan and chief executive returned to Dhaka on Friday (July 26) after attending the ICC meeting in Colombo.

Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, the BCB women's wing chairman and a current member of parliament from the ruling party, stated that there is no need to panic as they have ample time to organise the tournament successfully.

"We are hopeful that everything will be fine in the coming days," Shafiul told this website when his attention was drawn regarding the issue.

"The Australians and England team visited here in difficult times earlier when the political situation was quite violent or say when there was corona," he said.

"The situation is not like that and the condition is improving with passing days and we are hopeful about hosting the tournament and we are taking the preparation as per our planning," he said.

