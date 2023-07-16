BAN v IND: Gave at least 20 runs extra, nobody took responsibility in batting department, says Harmanpreet Kaur

Dhaka, July 16 (IANS) After suffering their first-ever defeat in ODIs to Bangladesh, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur rued the extra runs leaked by her bowlers and the lack of responsibility shown by her batting line-up.

Electing to bowl first, debutant Amanjot Kaur took four wickets as India restricted Bangladesh to 152 in 43 overs, with the game being reduced to 44 overs a side due to a two-hour rain interruption, though they did concede a whopping 19 extras.

In a chase of 154 according to the DLS method, pacer Marufa Akter struck twice in the start and middle overs respectively to pick 4-29 while leg-spinner Rabeya Khan took 3-30 to bowl out India for just 113 in 35.3 overs, giving Bangladesh a 1-0 lead in three-game series.

"We had given at least 20 runs extra. We bowled many loose balls and were not up to the mark. Obviously, in the batting department, nobody took responsibility. No, we are not weak against leg-spinners but they were really good. We need to focus on rotating the strike, we have done well in ODIs," said Harmanpreet in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana was delighted with her bowlers’ clicking to bowl out India below 120, with fielders backing them up well.

"We thought we were short by 30 runs. It was the middle-order and lower-order runs that helped. We wanted to bowl them out inside 120. Our bowling was brilliant. Exceptional fielding too. We are proud. Our plan was to get early wickets. We just wanted to execute our plans."

Talking about Marufa, Nigar said, "I am very much happy that we have every kind of bowler. Marufa is very talented, young and fresh, she makes my job easier. She doesn't think too much and just bowls according to plans."

Playing in her first ODI at home, Marufa’s fiery performance got her Player of the Match award.

"Firstly, our batters did well in these conditions. My target was to hit some good lengths, so I can do something useful for the team. Since I did well at the start with the new ball, the onus was on me to do finish well with the old ball. All the seniors in the team support me and love me, maybe that's why I did well today," she concluded.

India and Bangladesh will now face off in the second ODI on July 19 at the same venue.

