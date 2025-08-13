Baloch mother's protest over son's killing by Pakistani forces enters ninth day

Quetta, Aug 13 (IANS) A Baloch woman has been staging a sit-in protest outside the Quetta Press Club in Balochistan for the last nine days, demanding justice for her killed son amid constant threats from Pakistani law enforcement agencies to remain silent.

A leading human rights organisation, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), mentioned on Wednesday that on June 3, 17-year-old Ehsan Syed, son of Syed Manzoor Shah and a resident of Mastung district in Balochistan, was fatally shot by the personnel of Pakistan’s Federal Constabulary (FC) near the LakPass Tunnel checkpoint.

"Since his death, the family has been subjected to pressure, intimidation, and threats to abandon their pursuit of justice. On 5th August 2025, they set up a protest camp in front of the Quetta Press Club, refusing to leave despite constant harassment," the BYC stated.

"Today, Quetta police escalated their intimidation, arriving at the camp, threatening the family, and forcibly seizing their banners, carpets, and other necessary items. They told Ehsan's mother she could not keep the camp, yet she continues to hold her ground, demanding accountability for her son’s killing," it added.

Meanwhile, the BYC stated that marking the ninth consecutive day, another Baloch family held a sit-in outside the Karachi Press Club in protest against the enforced disappearance of their son by Pakistani forces

Zahid Ali, a 25-year-old International Relations student at the University of Karachi, was forcibly disappeared on July 17, along with his rickshaw that he drove part-time to support his family.

“It has now been 28 days since Zahid’s disappearance. Authorities remain silent, offering no answers and no justice. His case is one of countless enforced disappearances targetting Baloch youth in Karachi and Balochistan,” said the BYC.

The rights body called on students, activists, journalists, and all concerned citizens to join the camp, amplify the family’s voice, and demand justice.

People from Balochistan are currently fighting for their independence from Pakistan. Various human rights organisations of Balochistan have time and again highlighted the repression by Pakistani forces in the province, which includes violent raids on the homes of Baloch leaders and civilians, unlawful arrests, enforced disappearances, the 'kill and dump' policy, detention under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, and the filing of fabricated police cases.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.