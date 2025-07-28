Baloch human rights activist writes to LS Speaker, praises India's stand against Pakistan-backed terrorism

Quetta, July 28 (IANS) Leading Baloch human rights defender Mir Yar Baloch on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, commending the unity of the Indian people and the government's steadfast stance against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

This letter came ahead of the debate on Operation Sindoor, scheduled to be held post-noon later in the day in Parliament.

In the letter, Baloch wrote, "We, the sixty million Baloch people of the Republic of Balochistan, extend our heartfelt message to our 1.4 billion Indian brothers and sisters. On the occasion of today's parliamentary debate on Operation Sindoor, we express our profound admiration for the unwavering unity of the Indian people, the resolute and principled stance of the Government of India against Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism, and the visionary decision by the opposition to stand in solidarity with the government and armed forces at this critical juncture."

Mir Yar Baloch also appreciated the extraordinary courage and professionalism of the Indian Armed Forces, the "responsible and patriotic role" of the Indian media, and the nation's collective success in confronting and overcoming "Pakistan's military and psychological aggression."

Stressing the "enduring India-Balochistan bonds of friendship," the human rights activist urged recognition of the "invaluable historical relationship" in the Indian Parliament.

"This sentiment is not only a testament to our shared past but also echoes the aspirations and convictions of the Indian populace," the letter added.

Mir Yar Baloch highlighted that in the aftermath of the temporary pause in Operation Sindoor, "Pakistan's occupying forces have unleashed a renewed wave of brutality" upon the people of Balochistan.

The letter mentioned that these brutal actions carried out by the Pakistani forces are a "direct reprisal" for the principled stance of the Baloch people, who have "chosen to stand in solidarity with the citizens of India".

"Our letter is a powerful reminder of India's role in standing up for oppressed people and resisting tyranny in our neighbourhood. The Baloch people have consistently looked toward India as a beacon of hope, and their unwavering support for our sovereignty, particularly during events like Operation Sindoor, deserves a principled response from your leadership," said the human rights activist.

He also detailed a series of strategies that Balochistan can help India with, including ending Pakistan's access to the Arabian Sea via Gwadar and disrupting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which he called "a direct threat to India's sovereignty and security."

The letter also mentioned that Balochistan is rich in resources and can offer India direct trade routes to Central Asia, the Middle East, and Europe through an independent corridor.

Mentioning Balochistan's sacred Hinglaj Mata Mandir, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas and one of the most revered Hindu pilgrimages, the human rights leader said, "The Baloch people have protected it despite Pakistani attempts to radicalise the region, showcasing their commitment to pluralism and cultural respect."

He also stated that the Baloch oppose the same terrorist groups that target India.

In the letter, Mir Yar Baloch mentioned the history of Balochistan, highlighting its transition from an independent country in 1947 to its "forcible annexation" by Pakistan in 1948.

He explained that since that time, the Baloch population has endured immense suffering, including mass abductions, extrajudicial killings, aerial bombardments, and systemic cultural repression. However, he said that people there "remain grounded in secular, democratic, and nationalist principles."

Balochistan seeks "not only freedom from oppression but a future of peace, equality, and cooperation with democratic neighbours, most importantly, India," the human rights activist mentioned.

Highlighting India's message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), the human rights defender called on Speaker Om Birla to raise this issue during the Parliamentary session on Monday and lend support for the freedom and dignity of the Baloch people.

