Baloch Human rights activist becomes victim of forcible detention by Pakistani forces

Quetta, July 7 (IANS) Several human rights organisations on Monday condemned the detention of Baloch activist Gulzar Dost by Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) amid an ongoing wave of atrocities against people in Balochistan.

Activist of the human rights organisation Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), Sammi Deen Baloch, raised alarm over the "forced detention" of Gulzar Dost, who was taken from his home in Turbat, Kech district of Balochistan, in the early hours of Monday by the "notorious CTD."

She asserted that this "brazen act is part of a deliberate campaign to suppress Baloch voices and intimidate those who dare to dissent peacefully."

"Cracking down on nonviolent activists like Gulzar Dost sends a clear message to Baloch youth: peaceful resistance will be met with the same violence as militancy. This erases any incentive for dialogue and pushes more young people toward despair or radicalisation. Gulzar Dost is known for his commitment to justice through nonviolence. His immediate release and safety must be guaranteed," the BYC leader posted on X.

"If the state truly wants peace in Balochistan, it must stop punishing those who seek change without violence. When every form of resistance is punished equally, democratic avenues are closed. The state cannot claim to fight militancy while creating the very conditions that sustain it," the post added.

Sammi Baloch called on the Pakistani authorities to immediately produce Gulzar Dost and guarantee his safety.

"The political aspirations of the Baloch people cannot be silenced through force. If Pakistan is serious about peace in Balochistan, it must protect -- not persecute -- those who believe in change through nonviolence," she stated.

Mary Lawlor, UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, called on the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations to ensure the speedy release of the detained human rights activist.

"I've received disturbing news about the detention of Baloch human rights defender Gulzar Dost by the CTD in the early hours of this morning. I met Gulzar online in 2024 and call on the authorities called Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations to ensure his immediate access to his lawyer, family and speedy release," Lawlor posted on X.

Furthermore, the Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Gulzar Dost and an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

"Gulzar Dost has been a tireless advocate for human rights, particularly known for supporting the families of victims of enforced disappearances. Despite his peaceful activism, he was unjustly placed on the Fourth Schedule last year and repeatedly targeted with baseless FIRs for participating in peaceful protests organised by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee. He has also faced multiple arrests solely for his commitment to nonviolent resistance," read a statement issued by the HRCB.

Another human rights organisation, Baloch Voice For Justice (BVJ), severely condemned the "enforced disappearance" of the human rights activist.

"We strongly condemn the enforced disappearance of Gulzar Dost, reportedly abducted by secretive state agencies. His whereabouts remain unknown. Enforced disappearances are a grave violation of human rights and must end," the BVJ stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.