Balasore clash: Curfew relaxed by four hours on Thursday

Bhubaneswar, June 20 (IANS) A four-hour relaxation in curfew on Thursday has been allowed in Odisha's Balasore town where a clash between two groups was witnessed a few days ago, following which a curfew was imposed.

An official said the decision was taken after the town gradually began limping towards normalcy.

The curfew was clamped in the Balasore municipality area following a clash in the city on Monday.

Speaking to the mediapersons after a high-level meeting on Wednesday, Balasore Collector Ashish Thakare said: "Curfew will be eased tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. We will allow the opening of different commercial establishments so that people can do their daily needs without any difficulties.

"A proposal has been sent to the Home Department to ease the ban on the Internet for emergency services like banking operations. As a matter of precaution, the schools, anganwadi centers and colleges will remain closed for at least the next two days."

Balasore District Superintendent of Police, Sagarika Nath, said that a heavy deployment of police personnel has been made to tackle any incidents of violence.

She said that Border Security Force personnel would be deployed for confidence-building exercises in the sensitive areas of Balasore town.

As many as 10 FIRs have been registered while 35 people were arrested in connection with the violence.

Several others have also been detained for violating curfew.

As per the sources, some residents after noticing blood flowing in a nearby drain, appealed to the administration to stop the alleged slaughtering of animals as several religious places are located in close vicinity.

The residents later blocked the Chandipur-Balasore main road as the local administration allegedly failed to address their concerns.

Upon being informed, police and other officials of district administration reached the spot and tried to placate a group of protesters.

Meanwhile, the situation soon flared up after the opposite group resorted to stone pelting.

