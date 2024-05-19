Badminton: China's young pair wins mixed doubles title at Thailand Open

Bangkok (Thailand), May 19 (IANS) Newly grouped pair Chen Boyang and Chen Fanghui underlined China's dominance in the mixed doubles by winning badminton's 2024 Thailand Open here on Sunday. The young shuttlers came back from behind to beat home favorites Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai 12-21, 21-12, 21-18 in a grueling final, winning the title for China despite the absence of Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong and Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping - the world's top two mixed double pairs.

Most top shuttlers skipped the Thailand Open due to its proximity to the Thomas and Uber Cup tournaments, thus giving an edge to the home players, reports Xinhua.

Supanida Katethong beat China's Han Yue in the women's singles final in straight sets, while Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai triumphed in the women's doubles final.

Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia returned home with the men's singles title ahead of the upcoming 2024 Malaysia Masters.

