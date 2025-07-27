Babbar Khalsa International operative arrested for Punjab grenade attack

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a 22-year-old man linked to the banned terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and wanted in connection with a grenade attack in Punjab.

The accused was identified as Karanbir alias Karan, said Amit Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell/New Delhi Range.

Karanbir was arrested in connection with the grenade attack at Police Station Quila Lal Singh, in Punjab's Gurdaspur district in April, the police said in a statement on Sunday.

The accused was arrested in Gurdaspur, Punjab, under the Arms Act on Saturday.

Confessing to his involvement in the grenade attack, Karanbir said that he was in contact with a person from Punjab, but based abroad and handling operations for BKI.

The accused also shared that he facilitated the stay of two persons at his home before the attack, who had executed the task of launching the grenade at Police Station Qila Lal Singh.

The accused revealed that his handler used to instruct him through social media applications to commit criminal and terror activities.

Karanbir revealed that he also visited a West Asian country in 2024. Karanbir told the police that he received money from his handler for executing the said grenade attack.

Karanbir's brother, Gursewak, who was also involved in the attack, has already been arrested in the case. Karanbir was arrested based on the leads provided by Akashdeep alias Bazz of Amritsar, an accused in a case registered under the Arms Act.

Akashdeep, who was arrested in Indore on Tuesday, was also found involved in the grenade attack case at the Police Station Quila Lal Singh.

Notably, soon after the attack, a social media post by Happy Passia, Mannu Agwan and Gopi Nawanshahria, affiliated with BKI, claimed responsibility for the attack and also extended a threat to Delhi.

The National Investigation Agency is probing the case.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.