Azerbaijani President highlights peace, progress in New Year address

Baku, Jan 1 (IANS) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev delivered his New Year address to the nation celebrating the country's achievements in 2024 and reaffirming the government's commitment to peace and progress.

"We are successfully concluding the year 2024. All the goals we set at the beginning of the year have been met. Our country has developed confidently, and we have strengthened our position in the South Caucasus," Aliyev stated, emphasising Azerbaijan's significant progress in economic growth and national security, Xinhua news agency reported.

"There is positive development in the country's economy. Our military power has increased. Stability prevails in our country. The Azerbaijani people are living in conditions of security.

The events unfolding in the world today are clearly visible to all of us. New wars, confrontations and conflicts are flaring up. Bloody clashes continue in different regions of the world. Azerbaijan, however, lives in peace, tranquility, security and stability. I am sure that stability and peace will be eternal in the future too," said President Ilham Aliyev.

Aliyev focused on the country's strong economic performance, with GDP growth exceeding 4 per cent, the non-oil sector expanding by more than 6 per cent, and foreign exchange reserves going over $72 billion.

"These achievements provide us with the resources to implement ambitious social programs and to continue rebuilding the liberated territories," he said.

The president also highlighted Azerbaijan's successful hosting of COP29, calling it one of the largest and most prestigious international events in the history of the country.

"The conference brought together 197 countries, 80 heads of state, and over 76,000 participants, showcasing Azerbaijan's growing influence on the global stage," Aliyev said, adding that the success of COP29 solidified Azerbaijan's role as a leader in global climate action.

He concluded his address by underscoring the importance of social stability, announcing that minimum wages and pensions would increase starting in 2025. "The Azerbaijani people's well-being remains at the heart of our government's efforts," Aliyev stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.