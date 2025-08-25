‘Avoid visits,’ says CPI after senior leader Nallakannu was admitted to hospital

Chennai, Aug 25 (IANS) Senior Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Nallakannu has been admitted to the special intensive care unit of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai after he developed breathing difficulties on Sunday night.

According to CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan, doctors attending to the veteran leader have confirmed that his condition is stable and improving.

Nallakannu, who fell ill after reportedly experiencing uneasiness following a cup of coffee, was immediately rushed to the hospital, where a team of specialists began intensive treatment.

“Specialist doctors Dr. Ravindranath, Dr. Shanthi, and Nallakannu’s daughter, Dr. Andal, are all closely monitoring his progress,” Mutharasan said in a statement issued on Monday.

He added that the doctors have reassured the party that the senior leader is expected to recover fully within the next two or three days and could be discharged soon.

The CPI leader stressed that while several political figures and well-wishers had expressed concern about Nallakannu’s health, doctors have specifically advised against hospital visits during this period of treatment.

“This morning, I personally inquired with the doctors about his health. They made it clear that he is on the path to recovery. However, they requested that people refrain from visiting him in the special intensive care unit,” Mutharasan noted.

“In view of the doctors’ advice, and on behalf of the CPI state committee, we earnestly request all comrades, supporters, and friends not to directly visit the hospital. We understand the affection and concern everyone has for comrade Nallakannu, but for his speedy recovery, visits should be avoided,” the statement said.

Nallakannu, 98, is one of Tamil Nadu’s most respected Left leaders and a long-time figure in public life, known for his simplicity, commitment to social justice, and decades of service in the Communist movement.

The CPI state unit has assured that regular updates on his health will be shared with party members and the public.

