Avaniyapuram Jallikattu begins in TN, 1,100 bulls compete

Chennai, Jan 14 (IANS) The world-renowned Avaniyapuram Jallikattu in Madurai district commenced on Tuesday as part of Tamil Nadu's Pongal festivities.

A total of 1,100 bulls and 900 tamers have registered for the event.

A tractor worth Rs 11 lakh is being offered as the first prize for the owner of the best-performing bull, while a car costing Rs 8 lakh will be awarded to the top player. Participants were required to register online to take part in the event. Following registration, the bulls were brought to Avaniyapuram by their owners.

Each of the 1,100 bulls underwent a thorough medical examination and certified fit before entering the arena.

Similarly, the players participating in this bull-taming sport also underwent medical tests. To ensure the smooth conduct of the event, security has been heightened with the deployment of 1,500 police personnel.

So far, 11 individuals have been reported injured during the festivities. Jallikattu, an age-old bull-taming sport, is a cherished tradition in Tamil Nadu, especially during Pongal celebrations.

The first Jallikattu event of the year in Tamil Nadu was held at Thachankurichi village in Pudukottai district on Saturday. However, Madurai's Jallikattu events, especially those held in Alanganallur, are internationally recognised for their vibrant celebration of Tamil heritage, culture, and rural valour.

Pudukottai district is notable for having the highest number of vadivasals (entry points for bulls) and hosting the most Jallikattu events in the state. Between January and May 31, the district typically holds over 120 Jallikattu events, more than 30 bullock cart races, and over 50 vadamadu (tethered bull) competitions.

The remaining two of the three major Jallikattu events in Madurai district will be held at Palamedu and Alanganallur on January 15 and 16, respectively.

The Madurai district administration has issued specific guidelines for the 2025 Jallikattu events.

According to the directives, each bull can participate in only one of the three Jallikattu competitions in the district, only the owner of a bull is allowed to accompany it, along with a trainer familiar with the animal.

Bull tamers and bull owners are required to register through the official district administration website (madurai.nic.in). Submitted documents will undergo verification by authorities. Only eligible participants will receive a downloadable token, which is mandatory for entry. Without the token, neither the bull nor its tamer will be permitted to participate in the event.

