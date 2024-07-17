Australia's New South Wales moves to cut ties with construction union

Sydney, July 17 (IANS) The Australian state government of New South Wales (NSW) said on Wednesday that actions have been taken to halt the affiliation of the Construction, Forestry and Maritime Employees Union (CFMEU) Construction and General Division with the NSW Labor Party after "appalling" revelations about the union's state secretary's alleged bribery deeds.

The announcement came after major media outlets, including The Australian Financial Review, The Age, and The Sydney Morning Herald, revealed that a hidden camera captured CFMEU NSW Secretary Darren Greenfield being passed a 5,000 Australian-dollar bundle of cash (about $ 3,369) as part of a suspected kickback deal, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to local media, the video was filmed during a joint NSW Police and Australian Federal Police operation, which resulted in him being charged with corruption offences in September 2021.

Despite anticipations that he would step aside as the CFMEU's NSW boss, Greenfield has continued to retain his official position at the union, with his offences yet to be tested before a jury.

"The revelations that have come to light this morning are appalling. There is absolutely no tolerance for criminal or corrupt behaviour in the building industry, in unions or anywhere. It is clear the CFMEU Construction and General Division will not and cannot clean itself up," the NSW government said in a statement.

The CFMEU, also known as The Construction, Forestry, and Maritime Employees Union, represents more than 100,000 workers nationwide spanning industries like building, construction, shipping, diving, timber, textile, clothing, and footwear.

Given Wednesday's revelations, the NSW government has written to the state's Labor Party General Secretary, calling for necessary steps to immediately suspend the union's affiliation with the NSW Labor Party and stop any donations or affiliation fees.

"We will also ask the Commonwealth Government to review Enterprise Bargaining Agreements in NSW which the CFMEU is party to. Further, the NSW Construction Compliance Unit will work with federal regulatory bodies and act on any allegations," the state government added.

