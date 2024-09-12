Australian military officers stripped of medals over Afghanistan war crimes

Canberra, Sep 12 (IANS) Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles on Thursday announced he has stripped distinguished service medals from military commanders during the war in Afghanistan over alleged war crimes.

Marles, also Australia's Deputy Prime Minister, said that he has written to commanders whose awards were referred for consideration to notify them about whether their awards were being cancelled or retained, reports Xinhua news agency.

The government did not confirm exactly how many individuals had their honours rescinded, citing privacy concerns, but said it was fewer than 10 officers.

Marles made the announcement while updating the Parliament on the government's response to alleged war crimes committed by Australians in Afghanistan.

A landmark report that was published in 2020 found credible information implicating 25 current or former Australian special forces personnel in the alleged unlawful killing of 39 civilians or prisoners in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016.

Marles said that the government has now responded to 139 of the report's 143 recommendations, with the remaining four relating to the investigation and possible prosecution of current or former Australian Defence Force personnel.

"The Brereton report, its recommendations, and the actions of successive governments in implementing these recommendations are a demonstration to the Australian people and to the world that Australia is a country which holds itself accountable," said the Defence Minister.

