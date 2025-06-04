Australian Defence Minister meets PM Modi, backs India's fight against cross-border terrorism

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Visiting Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, reiterating Australia's support in India's fight against cross border terrorism.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Marles on the historic victory of the Australian Labor Party in the recent Federal elections and also extended an invitation to Australian PM Anthony Albanese for the Annual Summit, to be held in India later this year.

"Glad to meet Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles. Had a productive discussion on deepening the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which marks its fifth anniversary today. Our shared vision for a stable, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific continues to guide our collaboration," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the two leaders exchanged ideas to further strengthen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which completed five years on Wednesday.

The PMO stated that during their discussions, Deputy Prime Minister Marles reiterated Australia's support in India's fight against cross border terrorism.

"They underlined the importance of enhancing cooperation in key areas such as defence industrial collaboration, resilient supply chains, critical minerals, new and emerging technologies. They reaffirmed that the shared vision for a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific continues to guide the bilateral collaboration," read a statement issued after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Marles held a bilateral meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as both ministers strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and expressed deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

Singh highlighted India's right to respond in self-defence against cross-border terrorism and described New Delhi's actions against Pakistan as measured, non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible. The two sides agreed to work together to combat terrorism in all its forms.

"Reviewed the full range of the India-Australia defence partnership during the extremely fruitful meeting with Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles in New Delhi. His personal commitment and leadership in strengthening bilateral defence cooperation has emerged as an important pillar of our Comprehensive Strategic partnership. India thanks Australia for its unequivocal support to India's resolute response against the barbaric act of terror in Pahalgam," Defence Minister Singh posted on X.

The two Ministers welcomed the signing of the Australia-India Joint Research Project and agreed to intensify and diversify defence industry collaboration. They deliberated to further the defence science and technology collaboration projects when they meet in Australia later this year for the third India-Australia 2+2 ministerial meeting. They also reviewed the progress made since the last 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue held in November 2023.

"The meeting offered an opportunity to both sides to review the status of bilateral engagements in the context of emerging regional and global scenarios. The discussions covered a wide range of issues such as defence strategic cooperation and security, including industry collaboration, cyber and new emerging technologies, counter-terrorism, hydrography and maritime security. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global security issues of mutual interest," read a statement issued by India's Ministry of Defence.

Underscoring that Wednesday marks the fifth anniversary of signing of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, both sides expressed satisfaction and recognised that defence has emerged as an important pillar of the collaboration.

