Australia unveil kit for ICC World Cup 2023

Mohali, Sep 22 (IANS) Following the release of their kits for season 23-24, Australia have launched their jersey for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

The uniform features the First Nations artwork designed by Aunty Fiona Clarke on the side of the jersey.

In preparation for the big event next month, the team begins a three-match ODI series against India on Friday, here.

Australia start their World Cup campaign against hosts India in Chennai on October 8 with Pat Cummins leading an experienced 15-player squad looking to add a historic sixth title to their name.

