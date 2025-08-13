Australia: Police firearm discharged at Sydney Airport during arrest

Sydney, Aug 13 (IANS) Sydney Airport in Australia was partially locked down on Wednesday morning after a police officer's firearm was discharged in the course of an arrest.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) confirmed that officers arrested a man in the T2 domestic terminal at the airport on Wednesday morning after a police firearm was discharged.

An AFP statement said that an investigation into the incident has commenced and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The man was being detained by AFP officers in a struggle when the gun was fired, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Sydney Airport said in a statement that there were no reported injuries and that it was assisting the AFP. "The airport is operating normally," it said.

The AFP said that further information about the incident will be provided at an appropriate time.

Meanwhile, a man has been charged over a stabbing attack during a dispute with neighbours northeast of Sydney.

Emergency services were called to a street in Killarney Vale, 60 km northeast of Sydney, in the Central Coast region of the state of New South Wales (NSW), around 2 pm on Monday, where they found two women, aged 23 and 33, and a 20-year-old man with stab wounds.

The 23-year-old woman was airlifted to the hospital in a critical condition, while the 33-year-old was taken to the same hospital by ambulance paramedics in a serious condition.

The man was placed under arrest and taken to the hospital in a stable condition. Upon being released from the hospital, he was taken to a local police station and charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, affray, and possessing a prohibited drug.

NSW Police said in a statement that the stab wounds were sustained during a fight following an alleged neighbour dispute.

All three people involved were known to each other, police said.

As of Tuesday, both women were in a stable condition. NSW Police said that inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.