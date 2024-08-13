'Australia have got a point to prove against India in BGT: Ponting

The return to a five-Test series format, after two consecutive four-Test series, has also added to the excitement. Ponting predicted that the series would be hard-fought, with little room for drawn games, although he did acknowledge the possibility of bad weather affecting at least one Test.

"I'm obviously going to tip Australia to win and I'm never going to tip against Australia. There will be a draw somewhere and there will be some bad weather somewhere, so I'm going to say 3-1 to Australia," he said.

While Ponting expressed confidence in Australia's overall lineup, he did raise a significant question regarding the opening position, particularly in the aftermath of David Warner's retirement. The spotlight has been on Steven Smith, who has been tried as an opener following Warner's exit. However, Ponting is uncertain whether this role suits Smith.

"Probably the only one question there might be with Australia again, is if Smith's the right man to be opening the batting. That would be the only query that I can see there. But that was all about obviously bringing Cameron Green back into the side.

Smith's promotion to the top order was intended to make room for Cameron Green, a promising all-rounder who impressed with his performances during Australia's tour of New Zealand. Green emerged as the top scorer on that tour, amassing 238 runs in four innings.

However, Smith's own form as an opener has been underwhelming. In eight innings at the top, Smith has managed just one half-century and averages a modest 28.50.

Ponting suggested that the final decision on Smith's role as an opener might come down to Smith's own comfort with the position. "I'll rephrase it, not whether Smith's the right man to open the batting but whether he thinks it's the right spot for him. Because I think if he doesn't think it's the right spot, then they'll make a change and get someone else back up there," Ponting explained.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.