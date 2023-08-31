Australia hand big-hitting Tim David maiden ODI call-up for series against South Africa

Durban, Aug 31 (IANS) Australia have handed big-hitting finisher Tim David a maiden ODI call-up for the upcoming series against South Africa, giving him the chance to make a last-minute entry into a World Cup squad for the second time in as many years.

David smashed 64 off just 28 balls to play a pivotal role in Australia’s 111-run win over South Africa in the T20I series opener. His addition in the ODI squad boosts the Australian middle-order missing Steve Smith (wrist injury), and Glenn Maxwell (ankle injury and impending the birth of his first child).

"Tim is already here for the T20 series which offers an opportunity to see how his game can translate to the one-day format. He will provide an extra option for us in that power role at the back end of an innings," said selector Tony Dodemaide

Due to his career as a globe-trotting T20 finisher, David, who played in Men’s T20 World Cup last year at home, has played only 16 List A matches, with his last appearance in the format coming almost two years ago. But he averages an impressive 82.77 with a strike-rate of 123.14.

In the T20I series opener against South Africa, David came in at 77/4, and joined skipper Mitchell Marsh for a 97-run stand, which came off merely 50 balls. He hit seven fours and four sixes during his scintillating knock.

Marsh spoke of David's importance to the Australia team after the match ended. "The great thing about Tim is he's very level-headed. He knows his role in T20 cricket can be inconsistent."

"But his ability to win us matches is why he's in this team and we've got full faith in that. I want him to play however he wants to play every game and I know that if he does that, he'll win us games. He's an outstanding asset for Australian cricket."

The five-match ODI series between Australia and South Africa will take place from September 7 to 17.

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.