Audi India sells 2,128 units in Jan-June, positive on growth in 2nd half of 2025

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Tuesday announced the sale of 2,128 units in India in the January-June period this year.

According to the automaker, ‘Audi Approved: plus’, the pre-owned car business, showed resilience with steady performance and grew by 10 per cent in the January-June period (H1 2025).

The brand currently has 26 pre-owned car facilities and will be adding more facilities this year.

“While H1 2025 presented unique market challenges, we have used this period to strengthen our foundation for sustainable growth. By prioritising a luxury-first approach and delivering exceptional customer experiences, we continue to reinforce brand loyalty,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

“We see growth potential in the luxury segment in the second half of the year, fueled by new product introductions, our digital-first approach and unwavering focus on customer satisfaction,” he added.

The brand with the four rings is facing headwinds as slowing demand — driven by price increases from a weakening exchange rate and heightened market uncertainty amid evolving geopolitical tensions — continues to impact performance.

However, Audi India said it remains confident in the growth of the Indian luxury car market in the forthcoming festive season, driven by growing customer aspirations.

Audi India continues to drive the transition to sustainable mobility, having achieved a major milestone of over 6,500 charging points across India under its ‘Charge My Audi’ initiative — enhancing convenience and confidence for EV customers nationwide.

Current Audi India product portfolio include Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi RS Q8, Audi Q8 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron, Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT.

Recently, Olympic medallist and World Champion, Neeraj Chopra, was introduced as the ‘Friend of Audi’, reinforcing the brand’s progressive positioning and strong connection with the new-age, performance-driven Indian consumer.

