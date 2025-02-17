AU urges immediate ceasefire in Sudan as humanitarian crisis continues to worsen

Addis Ababa, Feb 17 (IANS) The African Union (AU) called on the warring parties in Sudan to enforce an immediate ceasefire and initiate a political transition as the conflict-induced humanitarian crisis continues to worsen.

"Sudan is a full-blown war with the worst humanitarian crisis in Africa, even in the world. We use this opportunity to call on the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and their various allies to stop the bloodshed," Bankole Adeoye, AU commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, told the media Sunday on the sidelines of the 38th AU Summit at its headquarters in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.

Adeoye said the worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan is a cause of serious concern to the 55-member pan-African bloc ever since the conflict erupted in mid-April 2023 between the SAF and the paramilitary RSF.

"We condemn all forms of violations, (including) grave violations against women and children, in Sudan," Adeoye said.

According to recent estimates by international organizations, the conflict in Sudan has killed more than 28,700 people and displaced over 14 million.

Adeoye noted that despite Sudan remaining suspended from the AU, what is happening in Sudan continues to attract "active attention" among the AU Commission, its Peace and Security Council, as well as all peace-loving actors across Africa and beyond.

The AU suspended Sudan's membership on October 27, 2021, two days after Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council and commander of the SAF, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the ruling council.

Responding to Sudan's recent request to the AU to end the suspension of the country's membership, Adeoye said the lifting of the country's suspension requires an inclusive political transition, Xinhua news agency reported.

Noting that the question of sanctions relies on the modalities of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, Adeoye stressed that the process, among other things, necessitates significant efforts toward political transition that is democratic and constitutional.

"So far, that is not what is happening in Sudan. There is a need to look at how the African Union's shared values and its principles are being respected," Adeoye told reporters.

He added that in addition to the worsening conflict-induced humanitarian crisis, the conflict is also damaging the reputation of Sudan, a founding member of the Organisation of African Unity, the precursor to the AU.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.